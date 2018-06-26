West side shootings leave 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

Posted 7:50 pm, June 26, 2018, by , Updated at 08:09PM, June 26, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating two shootings on the city’s west side, one of which is fatal.

The fatal shooting happened at the Waterfront Terrace Apartments off 34th St. Officers were called to that scene at about 7:10 p.m.

Shooting scene at Waterfront Terrace Apartments

IMPD says a second shooting victim is in critical condition after being found shot in the 3400 block of Moller Rd. That’s only a few blocks away.

Shooting scene on Moller Rd.

Police say both victims are 19 years old. It’s unknown at this time if the shootings are related.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s