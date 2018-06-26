West side shootings leave 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating two shootings on the city’s west side, one of which is fatal.

The fatal shooting happened at the Waterfront Terrace Apartments off 34th St. Officers were called to that scene at about 7:10 p.m.

IMPD says a second shooting victim is in critical condition after being found shot in the 3400 block of Moller Rd. That’s only a few blocks away.

Police say both victims are 19 years old. It’s unknown at this time if the shootings are related.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.