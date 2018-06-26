Several fires likely caused by lightning in central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The storms that impacted central Indiana Tuesday caused some significant damage. Investigators believe lightning is likely to blame in three separate fires.

In Pike Township, fire crews responded to apartment fire Tuesday morning. They arrived to find smoke and flames shooting through the roof. Tenants were forced to evacuate and stand in the rain as firefighters tried to get the blaze under control. One firefighter was slightly injured but was later treated and released. Investigators say it's probable lightning sparked the blaze.

"That was a very serious storm that came through," said Joe Amis, from the Pike Fire Department. "Our people are out working it so obviously concerned for their safety as well. That kind of storm can do damage just like this."

Indianapolis firefighters were also busy throughout the morning. A mother and son say their home along East 14th Street was struck by lightning. They told authorities they felt the home shake and about 30 minutes later spotted smoke.

Meantime, a Danville woman said she was startled Tuesday morning by a loud sound outside in the 600 block of W. Mill Street.

"It was like almost a ball of fire," said Teresa Rousch. "Like a bomb hit and it blew up that tree."

She believes lightning struck the tree just beyond the driveway. The impact left debris scattered around the lawn, street and even in the neighbor's yard.

"If somebody had been standing out here, the spears of wood would’ve gone right through them,” Rousch said.

No one was seriously injured in any of these incidents.