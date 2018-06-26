Scattered storms Tuesday and Wednesday before summer heat returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heading into more active weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

It's fairly warm so I hesitate to recommend a rain jacket, but it's probably a better option than an umbrella as it could get a bit windy and there'll be lightning. Rain boots will also be good both today and tomorrow.

There will be many dry commutes but scattered storms will begin Tuesday morning.

A few of the evening storms could pack some strong winds. The bulk of the severe weather, though, will be in Illinois.

More rain is expected Wednesday.

Tuesday's rain will be between a quarter and a half-inch with higher totals closer to Illinois.

Between today and tomorrow, we could accumulate between a half and full inch of rain.

The heat really pours in Thursday and beyond! Looks like Heat Wave Number Four for 2018.