Remains discovered by mushroom hunters in Putnam County are those of missing man

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Human remains discovered by mushroom hunters in Putnam County have been identified as a missing man.

The county coroner says the remains initially found on April 27 are those of William Wayne Johansen, a man reported missing about a year and a half prior.

Authorities say the remains were discovered in the vicinity of Van Bibber Lake by a person walking in the woods near Glen Flynt Lake. Professionals from the University of Indianapolis’ Human Identification Center were then called to the scene and discovered more remains.

Officials called this case the most detailed and intense forensic investigation done in close to a decade by local coroners.

“Modern scientific techniques were used to give us the answers we sought. The entire investigation was completed under budget and at no additional cost to the county,” said Putnam County Coroner David R. Brown. “We have, at least in this case, spoken for the dead.”

The exact cause of death has not been determined, but the coroner says foul play is not suspected based on the skeletal remains.

