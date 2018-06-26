Overnight rain and tracking late week heat

We are on the verge of a bump in humidity and then rain and thunderstorms before a cold front passes through central Indiana Wednesday morning.

The area will have a lull in rain Tuesday evening. Overnight, computer models suggest there could be a few showers and thunderstorms passing through central Indiana. While we are not expecting any “severe” storms, any thunderstorm will have the potential of producing heavy downpours, vivid lightning, gusty winds and small hail. I think the window of opportunity for rain will be between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday.

After that, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday morning until the cold front passes.

Once the front passes, winds should shift from the southwest to the west-northwest Wednesday afternoon. As slightly drier air filters in to the area on at times gusty winds (up to 25 mph) clouds should begin to break and the sun should pop out. This will allow temperatures to climb in to the lower 80°s.

The convective temperature will be around 79° to 80° Tuesday afternoon. (Convective temperature is the approximate temperature air near the surface must reach for cloud formation without a lifting mechanism, e.g. a cold front. Basically, it is the point when rain can develop in the heating of the day.) We should be able to achieve the convective temperature during the afternoon, so we will keep the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. However, most should remain dry Wednesday afternoon.

CRANK UP THE HEAT

The heat out west we have been talking about for several days begins to move east over the next 48-72 hours. Computer models send temperatures soaring in to the triple digits in the Central Plains Thursday afternoon. Temperatures should reach 90° in Indianapolis Thursday and low 90°s in western Indiana.

The heat will keep moving east as an area of high pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere passes over the Mississippi River Valley and the Ohio River Valley.

There will be plenty of heat and humidity late in the week and computer models are starting to suggest a slightly better chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to develop over the Hoosier state Friday and Saturday. I am putting in a chance for isolated t’storms both days, especially over western Indiana. If the rain should materialize, that could keep temperatures down a couple degrees. Needless to say, it will still be very warm and oppressive.

Rain Tuesday has added additional moisture to the ground. Plus, we have crops in the fields that are maturing. Both of these things will aide in putting more moisture in the air due to evaporation. Because of that, dew point temperatures are projected to climb in to the lower and middle 70°s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Combine the humidity with the air temperature and we are expecting the heat index (feels like temperature) to climb in to the triple digits. Meaning, it will feel like it is 102° to 105° Friday through Sunday.

If you have plans to be outside for a long period of time this weekend it is a good idea to start hydrating your body starting Wednesday.