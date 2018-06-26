× IMPD asks public to help find missing man last seen on June 2

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metropolitan police are asking the public to help locate a missing man.

Officers said Tuesday that 20-year-old Alexis Serrano left his home in the 2000 block of Carrollton Ave. with an unknown man on June 2 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Serrano is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Serrano’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Burton at 317-327-6186 or IMPD’s missing person’s office at 317-327-6184. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.