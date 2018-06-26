× Colts to celebrate return of football with kickoff concert September 7

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts will host their Sixth Annual Kickoff Concert on Friday, September 7, on the east block of Georgia Street downtown.

The concert will feature recording artist Chase Rice, with special guests Clayton Anderson and Ben Gallaher. Former Colts punter Pat McAfee will serve as host and emcee of the event for the first time.

In addition to live music, the concert will feature appearances by the Colts Cheerleaders and Colts mascot Blue, drink specials and other attractions.

The concert is free and open to the public, but a ticket is required for entry. Tickets are available at http://www.colts.com/kickoff. All ages are welcome.

Here is the schedule of events for Friday, September 7, 2018

4:30 p.m. – Gates open

5 – 6 p.m. – Ben Gallaher

6 p.m. – Pat McAfee

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Clayton Anderson

7:45 p.m. – Pat McAfee

8 – 9:30 p.m. – Chase Rice

The Colts Kickoff Concert is one of several events the team is planning leading up to the regular season kickoff on Sunday, September 9, at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals.