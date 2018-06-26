× City of Indianapolis will pay Aaron Bailey’s family $650,000 to settle civil lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The City of Indianapolis has agreed to pay Aaron Bailey’s family $650,000 to settle a civil lawsuit one year after his death.

On June 29, 2017, Bailey was shot to death after wrecking his car while fleeing officers on the city’s northwest side.

Officers Michal Dinnsen and Carlton Howard said they feared Bailey was reaching for a gun when he refused their commands to surrender, but no gun was ever found.

Dinnsen and Howard were not charged criminally by a special prosecutor and retained their jobs after Police Chief Bryan Roach’s attempts to fire them were overturned by the IMPD Merit Board.

Bailey’s family filed a civil lawsuit after his death. In the suit, the family charged IMPD with indifference to Bailey’s life and criticized the department for a lack of training in implicit bias and de-escalation.

Bailey’s family met with attorneys for the City of Indianapolis on Tuesday, and after five hours of talks behind closed doors, they reached a settlement.

The city has agreed to pay the family $650,000. The city also agreed to continue its implementation of de-escalation training for all members of IMPD. The police department will give the public an opportunity to learn about the specifics of this de-escalation training, offering three community sessions open to the public.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach will also meet privately with the Bailey family to discuss the incidents surrounding the death and the police department’s efforts to avoid similar outcomes in the future.

Attorney Craig Karpe issued this statement on behalf of the Bailey family: