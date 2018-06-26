Hours before game, body is found in freezer at Atlanta Braves’ ballpark

ATLANTA — The body of an employee was found in a freezer at SunTrust Park, the home stadium of the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday afternoon, Cobb County police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The body was found just hours before the Braves were to host the Cincinnati Reds.

Cobb County officials told the paper that the dead man was a third-party contractor. Another worker from the same company found him in a walk-in freezer, police said.

The deceased person’s identity isn’t being released pending family notification. The investigation is ongoing and police wouldn’t say whether or not foul play was suspected.

The game started as planned.

