× Richard Harrison, best known as the ‘Old Man’ on ‘Pawn Stars,’ dies at age 77

LAS VEGAS – They’re saying goodbye to “the Old Man.”

The family of Richard Harrison, the wisecracking and often lovingly grumpy star of Pawn Stars, has died at the age of 77.

He was surrounded by friends and family as he passed. His family relayed the news through the “Rick Harrison’s Gold & Silver Pawn” Facebook page. Harrison served in the Navy and moved his family to Las Vegas in the 80s after losing big in the real estate market. He opened the pawn shop in 1988.

The pawn shop gained national fame when it became the setting of the History Channel series Pawn Stars, which followed Harrison and his family in the family business. He was affectionately known as “the Old Man” on the show, which began airing in 2009 and is still on the air.

Harrison was often the voice of reason on the show and had a knack for buying low and selling high. “Disciplined, wise and cunning, Richard drives a hard bargain and is anything but easy to please,” according to the show’s website.

Services are pending.