Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Bloomington neighborhood

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.- Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping case after a man lured two young boys into the woods.

“They were just out here having fun, in what’s supposed to be a safe environment,” explains Douglas Monroe, victim’s father.

On Sunday evening, before sunset, the 5-year-old boys were riding their bikes near a park in a Bloomington apartment complex. The boys told detectives a man approached them and told them to follow him into the woods. The boys listened to the stranger and followed him.

“I can only imagine in a child’s intuitive mind what they may have been thinking, let alone what I’m thinking,” explains Monroe.

Police say someone playing frisbee golf nearby heard one of the boys crying and helped walk them out of the woods, closer to the sidewalk. The stranger took off the other direction.

“It would definitely be suspicious to say the least about that. I mean, it could always be something that was very harmless but at the same time, it’s taken very serious because you never know what the outcome is going to be, explains Sgt. Jason Shaevitz, with the Bloomington Police Department.

When asked, the boys told investigators the stranger didn’t touch them inappropriately.

Douglas Monroe says from his front porch he can see the spot where the boys were playing. Several adults were supposedly outside at the time but it only took a matter of minutes for this dangerous situation to unfold.

“He was whimpering. He was scared. He didn’t know what to do,” explains Monroe.

This frightened father was the one who called police to file a report. He no longer allows his son to play that far from home and is warning all parents to keep a closer eye on their children.

“(I’m) just hoping that they’ll find whoever did this or that we can make this a little bit more of a safer place by having some course of action,” explains Monroe.

There are surveillance cameras in the area. Police are in the process of reviewing the footage and hopefully getting more clues to put together a description of the suspect’s vehicle.