× Police arrest Jennings County man on child solicitation charges

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. – Detectives with Indiana State Police arrested a North Vernon man on three charges related to attempted child solicitation.

The investigation began in March of 2018 when detectives were contacted with information that Christopher Blackburn, 45, had improper communication with a 15-year-old female.

Police say Blackburn contacted the female juvenile on February 16, 2018 via Snapchat. Blackburn sent the girl a sexually suggestive music video and then requested the juvenile send him inappropriate pictures.

The case was turned over to the Jennings County Prosecutor’s Office for review, and Blackburn was arrested on charges of child solicitation, level 5 felony, attempted vicarious sexual gratification, level 5 felony, and attempted possession of child pornography, level 6 felony.

He was arrested early last week and transported to the Jennings County Jail.