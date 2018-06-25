× Man shot on 20th floor of Embassy Suites downtown hospitalized in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was taken to an area hospital after suffering serious injuries in an early morning shooting at a downtown Indianapolis hotel.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the shooting happened on the 20th floor of Embassy Suites on Washington Street. Police were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. Monday.

The man was awake and talking, but police said he wasn’t cooperating with the investigation and wouldn’t tell investigators what happened.

The man is in his 30s and was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.