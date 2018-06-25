Man arrested for armed robbery of Indian restaurant in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A man was arrested over the weekend after police say he robbed an Indian restaurant.
Officers were called to the Taste of India on 4th St. to investigate a disturbance at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
When police arrived, they learned a man, later identified as William Dunn, had allegedly demanded car keys and money from two employees while brandishing a knife.
Police say Dunn then picked up a chair, threw it at one of the workers and fled the restaurant.
After obtaining a suspect description, officers located Dunn in the area of 2nd St. and Rogers St. He was detained and transported to the police department, where he was charged with armed robbery, a level 3 felony.
Police say Dunn was intoxicated and stated he had been attending a wedding reception nearby.