× Man arrested for armed robbery of Indian restaurant in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A man was arrested over the weekend after police say he robbed an Indian restaurant.

Officers were called to the Taste of India on 4th St. to investigate a disturbance at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they learned a man, later identified as William Dunn, had allegedly demanded car keys and money from two employees while brandishing a knife.

Police say Dunn then picked up a chair, threw it at one of the workers and fled the restaurant.

After obtaining a suspect description, officers located Dunn in the area of 2nd St. and Rogers St. He was detained and transported to the police department, where he was charged with armed robbery, a level 3 felony.

Police say Dunn was intoxicated and stated he had been attending a wedding reception nearby.