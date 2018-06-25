Isolated rain Monday; many will just have sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday will be great as far as temperatures are concerned! We'll heat up quickly, topping off in the low 80s. That'll be just two or three degrees cooler than yesterday, so the perfect weather to sit out on the patio. Also great if you have to get the lawn mowed.

Rain chances will stay isolated and south of Indianapolis. Columbus toward Bloomington and south of Terre Haute will be most likely to see a little rain today. We aren't expecting more than a quarter-inch of rain and could certainly see totals stay well below that.

Indianapolis and north will have plenty of sunshine, so find yourself some time to get outside and enjoy the weather!

Wednesday looks like the rainy day of the week. After that expect it to really heat up! Another heat wave looking likely.