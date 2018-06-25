8 children, 2 adults transported to hospital after truck crashes into bridge on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a serious accident on the city’s near east side.

The accident occurred near the intersection of South Rural Street and Newton Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

Jason Kistler with the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) said a bucket truck misjudged the height of the 11’3″ bridge. The vehicle, which was towing a wood chipper, collided with the bridge and stopped immediately, which caused a minivan to run into the back of the truck.

The minivan had ten people inside. The female driver and passenger were taken to the hospital, along with eight children. The driver and passenger suffered moderate injuries. Of the eight minors, six were transported to Riley Hospital for Children. The other two were taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

No major or life-threatening injuries were reported. Kistler described the children’s injuries as minor.

The two people inside the bucket truck were not transported to the hospital.