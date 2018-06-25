Female in serious condition after double shooting on northeast side

Posted 4:39 pm, June 25, 2018, by , Updated at 05:44PM, June 25, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A double shooting on the city’s northeast side left one female in serious condition and another female with non-life threatening injuries Monday, according to IMPD.

Police say officers found the victims near the intersection of Villard Ave. and E. 42nd St. just before 3:45 p.m. Both victims were transported to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.

Aggravated Assault detectives responded to the scene to canvass the area for potential witnesses.

IMPD says there is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262 – TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s