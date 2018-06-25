× Female in serious condition after double shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A double shooting on the city’s northeast side left one female in serious condition and another female with non-life threatening injuries Monday, according to IMPD.

Police say officers found the victims near the intersection of Villard Ave. and E. 42nd St. just before 3:45 p.m. Both victims were transported to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.

Aggravated Assault detectives responded to the scene to canvass the area for potential witnesses.

IMPD says there is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262 – TIPS.