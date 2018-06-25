Comedy web series created by Hoosier veteran nominated for two Emmy’s

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indy native and U.S. Marine Corps Combat veteran is up for two Emmy Awards for his web series, “Struggleing.”

Created by and starring Brent Harvey, the comedy series was shot entirely on an iPhone 7 with a cast of 43 actors in 76 different roles.

Harvey grew up on the east of Indianapolis and graduated from Warren Central High School. Out of high school, he joined the Marine Corps as a combat photographer, where he traveled the world and served in Iraq in 2003.

Harvey moved to Hollywood after leaving the service to pursue his childhood dream of becoming an actor. He said the road has been tough, but inspiring, which is what he wanted to capture in the series.

“I wanted to creatively express my frustrations with Hollywood in a fun way, while explaining to my Midwestern family what my life was like,” Harvey said. “I also wanted to prove to others it could be done, hopefully inspiring them to take charge of their careers.”

The web series was written in six days, filmed in 14, and is up for consideration for two Emmy’s for, “Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series,” (Struggleing) and “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series,” (Brent Harvey).

In the series, Harvey offers his views on auditioning, getting an agent, making ends meet and finding love, all while chasing the Hollywood dream.

Harvey said he hopes to inspire actors and other production professionals hoping to make it big.

“We live in a world of infinite possibilities,” he said. “If you create your own content, you can pave your own path to success as you see fit. You may not out-talent everyone, but you can, for sure, out-work everyone to the top.”

Stream the entire Series at:

-AWholeProductions.com

-FunnyorDie.com

-Youtube.com — A. Whole Productions

Nomination selection for the 2018 Emmys is open until June 25 and nominees will be announced July 12.