× Child fires shot inside Fishers IKEA after finding gun in couch

FISHERS, Ind.– Fishers police say a child fired a shot inside an IKEA store.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. Monday at the Fishers IKEA at 11400 IKEA Way.

Authorities say a customer sat down on a couch to test it and a gun became dislodged from his pants. He didn’t realize it and continued shopping.

Kids found the gun and one of them pulled the trigger, firing a single shot. No injuries were reported. The store remained open after the incident.

Police conducted interviews with witnesses and will forward their information to the prosecutor to determine any potential charges.

The store remained open after the incident.

IKEA issued this statement:

“We take this incident very seriously and we have offered the family of the child involved our sincerest apologies. “Safety and security of customers and co-workers is the top priority for IKEA. We have processes in place to ensure that the store is safe for customers and co-workers. For example, our store team has regular safety walks and audits which happen before, during and after opening hours. In addition, IKEA has a no weapon policy in our locations to prevent exactly these types of situations. As soon as we were made aware of the situation, our co-workers took the action they were trained to do to ensure the safety of customers. We are cooperating with police as they investigate this incident.”

Indiana is among the worst states when it comes to kids accidentally getting a hold of guns. According to a 2016 report, Indiana ranked seventh in the country for accidental shootings involving children.