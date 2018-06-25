CBS4 Problem Solvers helps get guard rail fixed five months after crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Five months after a drunk driver crashed into a guard rail on Indy’s west side, the property owner called the CBS4 Problem Solvers pleading for help.

Bonnie Cooksey, who lives at the corner of 56th Street and Raceway Road, said she had never seen anything like it.

“I was in the kitchen and I heard the crash. I went to the dining room window and I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ I started saying a prayer,” she said.

When Cooksey looked out her window, she saw a car in her yard. The 50-foot guard rail pierced the windshield and ran through the back window.

“Had there been a passenger in the seat they would have been killed,” Cooksey recalled.

Cooksey’s prayers worked. The driver was fine.

“When I talked to him later, he said he didn’t get a scratch,” she said. “He said it was a sobering experience. I wanted to say, 'I reckon it was!'”

Police towed the vehicle and set up some caution tape. Soon after, the city of Indianapolis set up a few cones pinpointing the damage. Cooksey said the city didn’t clean up anything else.

“My son lives with me,” she said. “He went down there and he picked up. He filled the trash bin twice with the debris left down there.”

Cooksey’s son mowed around the broken guard rail for months. They called the Department of Public Works and the Mayor’s Action Line more than four times. At one point, the city told her the repairs would be Hendricks County’s responsibility. Cooksey laughed, pointing out that the damage was less than five yards behind a “Welcome to Indianapolis” sign.

“I even told them if no one came and got this off my yard, I was calling Problem Solvers. It just turned into a fiasco.”

That’s when the CBS4 Problem Solvers got involved. As soon as reporter Angela Brauer was finished interviewing Cooksey about the issue, she emailed Indianapolis’ Department of Public Works. The city responded right away:

“This is actually on our schedule to repair this week. We have a majority of the tools needed to make the repair, but we are waiting for one more part. Once we receive this part, we will fix the guardrail.”

A week later, CBS4 checked back. The guard rail was repaired and Cooksey was relieved.

"I wanted to call and thank you guys so much for taking care of that guard rail issue,” she said over the phone. “You will never know how much I appreciate it.”