Authorities safely locate boy with autism in Vigo County

Posted 7:05 pm, June 25, 2018, by , Updated at 08:52PM, June 25, 2018

Photo courtesy of WTHI

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The search is over for a missing boy with autism in Vigo County.

Authorities told our newsgathering partners at WTHI that the 13-year-old was located safely near New Life Church on Chamberlain Road.

Before the teen was found, the sheriff’s office said he was last seen in the area of 8092 East Gospel Grove around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers told News 10 they utilized canines and drones to search for the boy.

Editor’s note: The name and photo of the boy in this story have been removed to help protect his identity. 

