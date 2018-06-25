2 grandmothers arrested in Greenfield after gun is fired during child visitation dispute

Posted 10:01 pm, June 25, 2018, by , Updated at 10:37PM, June 25, 2018

Tammy J. Brickles (Left) and Cristy D. Horton (Right)

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Two grandmothers were arrested in Greenfield Monday night after police say a dispute over child visitation escalated into battery and a handgun being fire.

Officers were called to the incident at Riley Park, west of the Log Jail Museum, at about 6:15 p.m.

Police say a 26-year-old man suffered a minor cut to his hand during a struggle for the gun.

After investigating and interviewing witnesses, officers arrested both grandmothers of the children involved, 45-year-old Cristy D. Horton of Monticello and 47-year-old Tammy J. Brickles of Greenfield.

According the Hancock County Jail’s website, Horton is facing charges of battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation, and pointing a firearm. Brickles is facing a battery charge.

The Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.

