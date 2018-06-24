× Suspect arrested in murder of man found shot to death in northeast side apartment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metropolitan police have arrested a man in connection with a northeast side murder from last week.

Police believe Ernest White, 32, is responsible for the death of Anthony Eldridge, 35, who was found shot to death inside a vacant apartment near the intersection of Brentwood Dr. and Essex Ct. around 10:30 p.m. last Sunday.

Upon the discovery of Eldridge’s body, detectives responded and began canvassing the area for evidence and speaking with potential witnesses. Through the course of their investigation, officers say they were able to identify and arrest White for his alleged involvement in the murder.

Police say White was preliminarily charged with murder and was later transported to City-County Building lock-up for processing. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).