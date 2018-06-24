× Police: 39-year-old man arrested after fatal Beech Grove crash, alcohol found in car

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – IMPD charged a 39-year-old with a felony after a fatal crash early Friday morning in Beech Grove.

According to a police report, Aaron Henry faces a charge of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, which is a Level 5 felony.

Officers arrested Henry on Friday following his release from the hospital.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Emerson Avenue, near I-465, officers responded to a crash involving a silver Nissan sedan and a red GMC truck. Police said the Nissan exited from I-465 at a high rate of speed, went airborne, and crashed into the truck parked at an Emerson Ave. stoplight.

The police report states Henry was found intoxicated and an open container of alcohol was found on the floorboard.

We are not identifying the victim until confirmation of next of kin.