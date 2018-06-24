Police: 39-year-old man arrested after fatal Beech Grove crash, alcohol found in car

Posted 7:15 pm, June 24, 2018, by , Updated at 07:31PM, June 24, 2018

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – IMPD charged a 39-year-old with a felony after a fatal crash early Friday morning in Beech Grove.

According to a police report, Aaron Henry faces a charge of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, which is a Level 5 felony.

Officers arrested Henry on Friday following his release from the hospital.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Emerson Avenue, near I-465, officers responded to a crash involving a silver Nissan sedan and a red GMC truck. Police said the Nissan exited from I-465 at a high rate of speed, went airborne, and crashed into the truck parked at an Emerson Ave. stoplight.

The police report states Henry was found intoxicated and an open container of alcohol was found on the floorboard.

We are not identifying the victim until confirmation of next of kin.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s