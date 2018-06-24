× Mother of Greenwood teen missing since 2002: ‘I just want to bury my daughter’

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Today is the toughest day of the year for a mom who hasn’t been been able to bury her baby girl.

June 24, 2002 was the last day 19-year-old Brookley Louks was seen. It’s been 16 years of hell for mother Kim Louks, who has relocated down to Florida following her daughter’s disappearance.

“I just want to bury my daughter,” Kim said.

On that day, Kim remembers receiving an odd phone call from her daughter, who was at her father’s apartment where she lived. When she arrived, items were missing from her father’s residence.

“I remember her saying ‘mom, I’m freaked out,” Kim remembers.

During the call, Brookley said her father, who Kim divorced years prior, didn’t seem to care too much, telling her to call police to file an insurance claim. Later that night, a witness said Brookley was seen getting into a car with an unknown male.

The following day when Brookley didn’t show up to her waitress job in Beech Grove, Kim marched to the Greenwood Police Department to file a missing persons report. Her car was found a week later abandoned in rural Waverly, near SR 37 and 144.

The only suspect in the case, Joe Nowicki, died of cancer in 2003 shortly after serving time on unrelated gun charges. He wasn’t a stranger to the family. Brookley referred to him as “Old Man Joe” after he became a fishing buddy of her father. She helped him with upholstery projects, a fact Nowicki would later use to his advantage.

After Louks’ car was recovered, authorities later searched Nowicki’s residence for clues on her disappearance. The night she went missing, a neighbor reported that Louks’ car was parked outside Nowicki’s home.

They found Brookley’s blood inside his home and his thumbprint in her car. Nowicki admitted it was her blood, but said she cut it while doing upholstery work. Direct evidence couldn’t be directly linked to the thumb print either, because he had worked on her car in the past.

As a result, Nowicki was never charged in connection to Brookley’s disapperance, but Kim believes he did it.

“Everyone connected to this case has died,” Kim said. Her ex-husband, Brookley’s father, committed suicide shortly after her disappearance.

In 2018, Kim just wants to give her daughter a proper burial in her family’s small cemetery in Paragon.

“She would tell me, ‘mom, if I ever go…this is where I want to be,” Kim recalled.

She insists there are people out there who known what happened to her daughter and where her remains are.

If you have any information on Brookley Louks, please call Greenwood police at 317-882-9191. Here’s a video on the case the department released in 2014.