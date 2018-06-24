× IU Health will soon open new $9M robotic supply warehouse in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Operations will soon begin at Indiana University Health’s new $9 million warehouse and distribution center in an Indianapolis suburb.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the 300,000-square-foot (27,000-square-meter) warehouse in Plainfield will be stocked with 5,000 items before it opens next month. Those supplies will include syringes, bedpans and gauze.

The warehouse is managed by a system of robots, tote bins, electronic controls and software. IU Health officials hope it will save the organization up to $3 million a year by standardizing inventory, ordering in bulk at a discount and streamlining delivery routes.

IU Health officials plan to use the warehouse to replace bulk supply rooms at its facilities. IU Health is Indiana’s largest health system, with 18 hospitals and hundreds of clinics around the state.