IndyCar won’t return to Phoenix in 2019

Posted 8:52 am, June 24, 2018, by

PHOENIX - APRIL 22: A general view of Phoenix International Raceway under the lights for the NASCAR Busch Series Bashas' Supermarkets 250 is seen on April 22, 2005 at the Phoenix International Raceway in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images)

ELKHART LAKE, Wis.— The IndyCar series won’t return to ISM Raceway in 2019, ending a three-year run at the track in the Phoenix suburbs.

IndyCar said attendance at the oval in Avondale, Arizona, was disappointing despite “considerable investment” by the open-wheel series and track organizers.

The move was announced Friday in a joint statement from IndyCar and the track.

IndyCar says track president Bryan Sperber and his team were good partners with the series and that it hoped to return when “conditions are right for both parties.”

ISM Raceway is one of 12 tracks operated by International Speedway Corporation. Sperber says IndyCar is talking with ISC about other potential venues for next season.

IndyCar had returned to ISM Raceway in 2016 after 11 years away from the track.

