Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How are elected officials in Indiana reacting to the crisis at the border? And what happens next after a controversial week in politics?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy and Jamar Cobb-Dennard discuss this week's top stories, including the President's executive order undoing parts of his administration's controversial policy on family separations.