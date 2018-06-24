IN Focus: Carson disappointed by White House handling of border crisis

INDIANAPOLIS - Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus, discussing the controversy over the Trump administration's policy to separate children from their migrant families at the US-Mexican border.
Carson also talked about the President's executive order signed Wednesday, changing course on the controversial policy.
"Children should not be ripped from the arms of their parents," said Carson. "Babies need to stay with their loving parents."
Sen. Todd Young also appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus.
In a statement last week, Young said the government “must make sure to reunite families expeditiously.”
“It is a moral imperative to ensure the safety and well-being of children, and the government must make sure to reunite families expeditiously. Our immigration system has been broken for far too long. We must solve this humanitarian and national security problem once and for all – as I have voted to do. As a Marine who used to work on border security issues, Hoosiers know that I will continue to fight for a real solution.”