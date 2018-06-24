IN Focus: Carson disappointed by White House handling of border crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus, discussing the controversy over the Trump administration's policy to separate children from their migrant families at the US-Mexican border.

Carson also talked about the President's executive order signed Wednesday, changing course on the controversial policy.

"Children should not be ripped from the arms of their parents," said Carson. "Babies need to stay with their loving parents."

Sen. Todd Young also appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus.

In a statement last week, Young said the government “must make sure to reunite families expeditiously.”