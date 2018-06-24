Comfortable start to the week followed by the season’s warmest air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a comfortable weekend with temperatures at and below normal, we are tracking heat returning to central Indiana, including potentially the warmest air of 2018.

Monday brings a day with seasonable temperatures. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80°s with an easterly wind.

As stationary front will start to hold just to the southwest of central Indiana through the day. Near the front a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain will be along and south of State Road 46.

BELOW NORMAL STREAK ENDS

Indianapolis reached a high of 85° and a low of 64° Sunday. The normal high for June 24 is 84° and 64° is the normal low. Officially, the day will go in to the weather records as 1° above normal. This ends the streak of below normal temperature days at three days.

TOP 10% MONTH

Through June 23, this has been the 14th warmest June on record for Indianapolis.

Note the top two warmest Junes occurred in the late 1800's. What did Hoosiers not have in the late 1800's? Air conditioning. Yuck!

I suspect with the forecast through the remainder of the month, we should move up a few more spots.

HEAT BUILDS IN THE WEST

Temperatures Sunday afternoon soared in to the triple digits in western Texas and southeastern New Mexico. While most expect that part of the country to be hot in June, this was record breaking heat. A record was set in Midland, Texas today where they reached 108°. The city's normal high is 94°.

What is the big deal? An expanding hot dome is currently in place over western Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. Long range computer models project the hot dome moving east through the week, eventually arriving in the Ohio River Valley late in the week.

As the hot dome sits in place for a couple days, temperatures will soar under it. Temperatures in central Indiana are currently forecast to reach the middle 90°s, with the potential for a few locales to reach the upper 90°s.

To date, the warmest air Indianapolis has had this year is 95°, reached May 28.

Humidity will also be on the increase, taking the heat index (listed as HX on the 7-day forecast below), or feels like temperature, in to the lower 100°s. Stay tuned!