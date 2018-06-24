Average US gas price falls 6 cents a gallon

Posted 5:16 pm, June 24, 2018, by

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average price of a regular gallon of gasoline fell 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.95.

That’s the first drop in nearly four months. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg warns that the decline could be temporary, however.

Lundberg said Sunday that oil prices recently rose $3 per barrel after OPEC said it is limiting oil production. She says it’s likely that will lead to increased prices at the pump in the weeks ahead.

The lowest average gas price recorded in the contiguous 48 states was $2.44 a gallon in Charleston, South Carolina. The highest was $3.79 in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The average price for diesel fuel fell 2 cents, to $3.24.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s