Affordable Care Act premiums could increase in Indiana next year

Posted 10:26 am, June 24, 2018, by

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS — The cost of health insurance through Affordable Care Act marketplaces in Indiana could creep up by an average of about 5 percent next year.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports two insurers that participate in the marketplace have requested rate increases.

State officials have yet to sign off on the increases, which won’t be finalized until fall.

CareSource Indiana Inc. is seeking an average rate increase of 10.2 percent, for an average monthly premium of $540. Celtic Insurance Co. is seeking an average rate decrease of 0.5 percent, for an average monthly premium of $479.

The average increase sought is 5.1 percent, but specific plans could be higher.

The proposed increases are much less than last year, when insurers received approval for rate hikes between 20 percent and 36 percent.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s