Abandoned truck struck by train on Indy’s west side

Posted 2:43 pm, June 24, 2018, by , Updated at 04:29PM, June 24, 2018

Photo courtesy of the Wayne Township Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A truck was struck by a train on the west side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

Crews with the Wayne Township Fire Department were called to the scene near Lynhurst Dr. and Rockville Rd. around 1 p.m.

Fire officials say the truck appeared to have been abandoned on the tracks. The owner reached out to us and said his Harley Davidson pick up truck was stolen from a local repair shop.

The truck had been driven down an access road before it got hung up on the tracks, where authorities later found it abandoned.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

If you have more information, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

