IFD: 37-year-old woman in serious condition after near east side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis firefighters battled a large residence fire Saturday afternoon on the near east side.

Just before 3:30 p.m., IFD was dispatched to the 800 block of N. Dearborn St. on the report of a residence fire with entrapment.

A 37-year-old woman was able to make it out of the home on her own, but was hospitalized in serious condition.

IFD estimates the damage to the two story at around $30,000. They said an aggressive attack was made the the fire was under control in 20 minutes.

We will update this story if we hear more information on the woman’s condition.

