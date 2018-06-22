× Westfield ambulance transporting cardiac arrest patient hit at intersection

WESTFIELD, Ind. – A Westfield ambulance was involved in a crash while transporting a patient Thursday night.

According to the Westfield Fire Department, the ambulance was traveling eastbound on State Rd 32 transporting a cardiac arrest patient to a local hospital with lights and sirens activated at approximately 6:31 p.m.

As it was going through the intersection of State Road 32 and Little Chicago Road, it was struck by another vehicle.

The crew on board continued working the cardiac arrest while another ambulance was dispatched to the scene to transport the patient.

All four Westfield Fire Department personnel were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and later released.