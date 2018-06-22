Statewide outbreak of hepatitis A declared in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s health department says it’s declaring a statewide outbreak of hepatitis A.

State officials say Ohio has 79 hepatitis A cases so far this year and that many of them are linked to a multi-state outbreak in neighboring states.

The 79 cases are nearly twice as many than what was reported all of last year.

Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia also are dealing with a large number of hepatitis A cases.

Hepatitis A is transmitted by oral contact with fecal matter.

It attacks the liver and causes symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, fever and jaundice.

