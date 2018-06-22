Southern Illinois University bringing back Jason Seaman to serve as homecoming grand marshal

Posted 7:41 pm, June 22, 2018, by

Courtesy Southern Illinois University

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Heroic teacher Jason Seaman will be back at Southern Illinois University in the fall to serve as the grand marshal for homecoming.

In a Facebook post, the university wrote, “He’s not only a hero who protected his students during a May school shooting in Noblesville, IN, but also a Saluki who was a leader on the football field and in the classroom.”

In addition to earning academic honors throughout his Salukis football career, Seaman was a four-year letterman on the defensive line.

Earlier this month, Seaman was presented a free 2018 Hyundai Elantra by a local auto dealership.

SIU’s homecoming week is taking place Oct. 14-20.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s