Silver Alert for missing man from Cambridge City has been cancelled

Update: Silver Alert has been cancelled.

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared as police investigate the disappearance of an adult from Cambridge City, Indiana.

Cambridge City, Indiana is 57 miles east of Indianapolis.

Michael A. Null, 64, is a white male who is 5’10”, 160 pounds, and he has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, June 21 at 1 p.m. in Cambridge City wearing a black hat, black t-shirt with John Lennon on it, blue jean shorts, and black shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen driving a light blue 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with Indiana license plate 661TUY.

If you have any information on Michael A. Null contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 765-973-9393 or 911.