Police: Driver of stolen pickup crashes, dies in northern Indiana chase

Posted 3:49 pm, June 22, 2018, by , Updated at 04:38PM, June 22, 2018

Courtesy Times Union Online

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — Authorities say the driver of a stolen pickup truck has died after crashing while leading officers on a chase through two counties in northeastern Indiana.

The Whitley County sheriff’s office says the truck crashed into trees early Friday and the driver identified as 57-year-old William D. Kent of Pierceton died.

The chase started when Kosciusko County sheriff’s deputies spotted the pickup that had been reported stolen in Whitley County. Authorities say it ended with the crash in Whitley County.

The theft, chase and crash are under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s