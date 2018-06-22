× Police: 4-year-old dies after not being properly strapped in during crash

UPDATE 8:30 a.m: Police say the child has passed away.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 4-year-old child is in critical condition after a single-vehicle accident Friday night on the west side.

Just after 7:30 p.m,. officers were dispatched to the area of Meganwood Dr. and Country Club Rd. on the report of an accident.

When they arrived, they found a 4-year-old suffering serious injuries and an adult driver in good condition. IMPD said the child was transported to Riley in “extremely critical condition.”

The child was reportedly strapped in with an adult seat belt and not a booster seat for a child.

Per state law, the driver was taken for a blood draw.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.