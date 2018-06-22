× More thunderstorms possible this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Central Indiana weather this week has been under the influence of a cut-off low pressure area. A cuff-off low is just what the name implies. An area of low pressure becomes displaced from the prevailing westerly jet stream and remains stationary for days. This system has brought us daily t-storms and some areas have dealt with heavy rain and flash flooding this week.

While we’ll have many dry hours this weekend, we will have a chance for scattered t-storms Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure will build to our west and push the cut off low away from the Ohio Valley early next week. As a result we’ll have sunny, dry weather Monday and Tuesday.

1-2″ or rain is likely along US 24 Friday evening.

Be sure to check the backseat this weekend.

Be sure to watch your kids around water this weekend.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Sunday.