Lowe's worker makes special delivery to Mississippi boy

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi woman said her 6-year-old son waited two weeks for a new refrigerator to be delivered just so he could build a box fort.

When the delivery man from Lowe’s arrived, however, the refrigerator wasn’t packaged in cardboard, to the disappointment of her son, Brandon.

But the delivery man, Alejandro Porter, came through.

“The kind delivery man from Lowe’s felt so bad, he went out of his way to go back and get him a box,” Wendy Bailey wrote in a Facebook post. “He said, ‘Every little boy needs an awesome box fort.’

“Now, that’s going above and beyond. There’s one thrilled 6-year-old in my house this morning who also learned an important lesson today about kindness.”

Bailey posted a picture of Brandon, Porter and the box on Facebook.

“I honestly can’t say enough about how kind the man was to go out of his way for a 6-year-old,” Bailey said. “And in turn, it was a moment to talk to my son about the fruits of the spirit and how a simple, small act of kindness can make someone else so very happy.”