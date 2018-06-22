× K-9 alerts rescue crews to specific area during search for fisherman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Search crews are now focusing on one area of Eagle Creek after a K-9 alerted them.

Divers are going in and out of the creek searching for the fisherman that was swept away in the current Thursday night. Friends and family were nearby Friday morning in a neighborhood waiting for information.

The Wayne Township Fire Department, Pike Township Fire Department, IMPD and IFD responded to the scene just south of the creek’s dam around 8 p.m. A group was fishing near the dam when a man reportedly fell in. The current carried him away.

The search was suspended around 9 p.m. due to bad weather. It resumed shortly after that as crews used sonar in hopes of locating the man. Authorities suspended the search around 10:30 p.m.

Crews are using boats and drones during the search effort. They turned off the water flow from the dam in order to lower the water level.