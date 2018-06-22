× Fatal crash near Beech Grove under investigation;

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A person died in a crash on the southeast side early Friday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the crash happened at Emerson Avenue and I-465.

The crash involved a gray car and a red pickup truck. According to police, witnesses said the car exited from I-465 southbound at a high rate of speed onto Emerson, drove into the median, went airborne and hit a pickup truck at the stoplight.

The driver of the pickup truck was killed, police said. The other driver was taken to an area hospital with a minor injury. Police are investigating if the driver was impaired in any way.

The intersection will remain closed for several hours for crash reconstruction, police said.