× Fact-finding hearing for suspect in Noblesville school shooting postponed

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– A fact-finding hearing for the 13-year-old suspect in the shooting of a student and teacher at Noblesville West Middle School has been postponed, court officials confirmed Friday.

The two-day hearing originally scheduled for June 25-26 would essentially serve as the boy’s trial. Defense attorney Ben Jaffe previously told CBS4 he would be seeking a delay in the hearing.

The motion for a continuance states, “the discovery in this matter is voluminous, and will require additional time to evaluate.”

While court officials did not have a new date for the hearing, the document states the hearing will be continued for at least sixty days.

The suspect’s initial hearing on June 11 lasted only about 15 minutes. The suspect showed little to no emotion as his two parents stood next to him in court. Science teacher Jason Seaman, who’s credited with stopping the shooting and was shot three times, was among those inside the courtroom. A classmate of Ella Whistler, the other person injured in the May 25 shooting, also attended the hearing.

He can’t be charged as an adult because, under current state law, a child 13 years of age can only be waived to adult court if the attempt to murder an individual results in death. CBS4 is not identifying him for this reason.

Prosecutors say the suspect was in possession of a .22 caliber gun, a .45 caliber gun and a knife at the time of the attack.