UPDATE: Fisherman who died in Eagle Creek identified

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities say they’ve found the body of a fisherman who fell into Eagle Creek Thursday night.

Officials located the man approximately 100 yards away from the I-74 bridge over Eagle Creek. A K9 helped search crews zero in on the location.

Family members identified the victim as Hniang Cung, 35.

The search began on Thursday evening around 8 p.m. The Wayne Township Fire Department, Pike Township Fire Department, IMPD and IFD responded to the scene just south of the creek’s dam. Witnesses said a group of people was fishing near the dam when the man fell in. The current carried him away.

Crews suspended their search for the man around 10:30 p.m. last night. They resumed their search around 6 a.m. Friday. They used sonar, boats, and drones in an attempt to locate Cung. They also turned off the water flow from the dam in order to lower the water level.

Crews said they located Cung roughly 20 yards from the spot he was reported to have fallen in roughly 7-10 feet of water. Captain Mike Pruitt of the Wayne Township Fire Department called the incident “tragic” and added that it was a stark reminder to the dangers of moving water.

“Water is so powerful and if you do not have a floatation device on you’re going to get swept away. It’s something a lot of people don’t understand unless you’ve trained in it, or you’ve actually fallen in before,” Pruitt said.

Cung’s family members described him as a “good man” who was full of potential. Cung’s uncle, Peter Thangangan said Cung’s loss came as a shock to the family, and community.

” There’s nothing else we can do except lean on the faith. Getting strength through prayer and the word of God,” he said.

The family says they will hold a memorial for Cung during the days leading up to his burial.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

