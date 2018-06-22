Expect more scattered storms Friday; nice weekend shaping up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We won't have nearly as much rain as we did yesterday but more scattered storms are expected. Rain boots are a great idea because puddles and mud are everywhere. You'll definitely want an umbrella for this afternoon.

We will have many dry hours today but not enough to plan anything outdoors. If you have an event outside this evening or tonight, we do not have much concern for any severe weather, but heavy downpours on top of already muddy grass could make things tough.

Friday's temps will feel a lot like yesterday: cooler than it has been but still warm enough you won't need a sweater.

Weekend looks like it should shape up to be pretty nice! Only partly sunny but rain chances are quite low so we should have mainly dry time. Temperatures will be right around average in the low 80s. Enjoy!

Temps will be great for Symphony on the Prairie! However, we could get a storm and we'll have to keep an eye on radar for this event.