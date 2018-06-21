Ride with the mayor, ‘stunt pigs,’ pet adoption event mark busy weekend around Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indy MEGA Adoption Event

Indiana State Fairgrounds (South Plaza)

Looking to adopt a furry family member? The Indy Mega Adoption Event is happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. It’s the largest two-day event of its kind and features rescue groups from all over central Indiana and over 1,000 adoptable dogs and cats of all different breeds, sizes, and ages that are looking for their forever homes. All the animals are already spayed or neutered and microchipped. For just a $30 adoption fee, you can bring your new family member home that day! The event itself is free, but parking at the Indiana State Fairgrounds is $5.

Click here for more info.

99.5 ZPL Birthday Bash

Indiana State Fairgrounds (Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

This year’s Birthday Bash concert is happening on Friday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Indiana Farmers Coliseum and features Alessia Cara, Liam Payne, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Bazzi. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show kicks off at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available.

Click here for more info.

ISO Harry Potter Film Concert Series

Hilbert Circle Theatre

Muggles Unite! Join other Harry Potter fans on Thursday and Friday night at Hilbert Circle Theatre for the ultimate film-meets-concert experience! The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will perform the legendary score from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince while the film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. each night and tickets start at $32.

Click here for more info.

MARVEL Superhero Night at Victory Field (featuring Ant-Man)

Victory Field

Saturday night is “MARVEL Superhero Night” at Victory Field! The Indianapolis Indians will be wearing their Ant-Man jerseys as they take on the Durham Bulls at 7:05 p.m. Afterwards, those jerseys will be auctioned off to raise money for Together We Rise (an organization that helps children in foster care). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 2,500 people receive an Ant-Man bobble head. Plus, fans can head over to PNC Plaza before or during the game to meet Ant-Man.

Click here for more info.

Marion County Fair “Kid’s Day”

Marion County Fairgrounds

Grab the family and head over to the Marion County Fair on Saturday for Kid’s Day, where kids can meet and take photos with superheroes and princesses. They can also enjoy the 4-H dog show, Silly Safari exotic animals, demolition derby, Elite Performance K-9 frisbee and trick dogs, play Minute to Win It games for prizes, and laugh during much-loved Pork Chop Revue variety/comedy show featuring stunt pigs! People of all ages will love watching the little pigs do amazing stunts and laughable tricks like jumping hurdles, waltzing, and even singing! Plus, Kid’s Day also aligns with the $25 unlimited rides deal, where you can ride as many rides as you want from the opening of the fair until closing time.

Click here for more info.

N.I.T.E Ride

Indianapolis City Market

Join Indianapolis Mayor, Joe Hogsett, and 3,000 other bicyclists on Saturday for the 25th annual N.I.T.E. (Navigate Indy This Evening) Ride! The ride kicks off at 11 p.m. and takes participants on a 20-mile tour that includes downtown Indy, Monument Circle, Butler University, IUPUI, and the Indianapolis Museum of Art before ending at City Market for a celebration featuring food and music. Registration is $35 per person and you can do so online or in-person at City Market on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or Saturday any time after 4 p.m.

Click here for more info.

Indian Market and Festival

Eiteljorg Museum

On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., one of downtown Indianapolis’ top artistic and cultural celebrations returns for its 26th anniversary. Attendees can meet Native American artists from more than 60 tribes and purchase their handmade art, including jewelry, pottery, bead work, cultural items, basketry, paintings, sculpture and weavings. The festival will also feature performances from Native American musicians, as well as family-friendly cultural demonstrations of Native art, cooking and storytelling. Tickets are $13 per adult, $12 for seniors, and free for kids ages 17 and under and museum members.

Click here for more info.