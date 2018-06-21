× Silver Alert canceled for missing Avon man

UPDATE: The Statewide Silver Alert for Eddie Overpeck has been canceled. We have reached out to see if he was found safely.

Original Story:

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Avon Man.

Eddie Overpeck, 80, was last seen Thursday at around noon in Avon. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Overpeck was last seen wearing light blue denim cap, orange sweatshirt, white t-shirt, and blue Dickie work pants.

He was driving a white 1997 Chevy Silverado pickup with Indiana plate D967HJ.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.