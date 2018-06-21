Police: Driver detained after ramming 2 people; shots fired during west side disturbance

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Shots were fired—but police say no one was hit—after a bizarre sequence of events that began with a disturbance on the west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a woman behind the wheel of a vehicle intentionally struck two people near 30th Street and Winton Avenue Thursday morning. This started at a family gathering that lasted into the early morning hours. Around 5:20 a.m., a fight broke out.

The woman, who police said was intoxicated, then tried to hit a third person. That individual managed to avoid the car, but he slipped and fell. He then opened fire on the vehicle, telling police he feared for his life.

The shots hit the vehicle but no one else was hit. Police found the driver down the street at a local bar and detained her after they said she ran from the scene.

The man who fired the shots was being questioned, police said, but wasn’t under arrest. He is cooperating with the investigation; police said it’s unlikely he’ll face charges because the shooting appears to be self-defense.

The two individuals who were struck by the vehicle suffered minor injuries, police said.

The woman faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a vehicle and operating while intoxicated.